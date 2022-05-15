Singer serves legal notice to Lahore Musik Fest over ‘non-payment’

Singer Hasan Raheem issued a legal notice to the organisers of Lahore Musik Fest for alleged breach of contract, failure to pay in advance on time and using his “goodwill” to “take advantage of fans.” It all started when the festival – slated to be held on Friday at Lahore’s Kingswood Gardens – postponed last minute citing a “heat wave”.

Hours before kicking off, the festival’s organisers announced on Instagram: “The temperature is touching the sky and we do not want to make this concert any less fun for you guys. We will be announcing the new date very soon; stay tuned and don’t worry your tickets are still valid.” Following this, Raheem revealed that he will not be performing at the rescheduled event citing a breach of contract.

Taking to his Instagram Stories the same day, the Joona hitmaker regretfully announced that while he was supposed to headline the Musik Fest in Lahore, the event organiser “failed to fulfil payment obligations” and took advantage of his team’s lenient behaviour.