Singer Momina Mustehsan contracts COVID-19

LAHORE – Pakistan famed singer Momina Mustehsan has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to contract the infection as the country faces the third wave of the pandemic.

The 28-year-old singing sensation took to Instagram to announce the development. Sharing her picture with no makeup, she wrote she got infected.

‘No Makeup, No Filter, Just COVID’, Momina Mustehsan captioned the story on her Insta handle.

Pakistan has announced 104 new deaths from the Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 20,000.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 41,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3,256 tests returning positive.

The country’s cumulative number of reported virus cases is 886,184.

At least 104 people died as a result of the outbreak, bringing the total number of people who died to 19,856 throughout the nation.

The covid-19 positivity rating is 7.79 percent, and 799,951 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

Sindh has 301,247 cases, Punjab has 329,913, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 127,609, Islamabad has 79,552, Balochistan has 24,064, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 18,360, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,439.

