Singer Marie Fredriksson dies

Web Desk

Stockholm: The lead singer of Swedish pop duo sensation Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, who shot to global fame in the 1990s with hits like “It Must Have Been Love”, has died aged 61 after a long fight with cancer, her manager said Tuesday. The mother of two, who died on Monday, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 but went into remission and made a musical comeback a few years later. By 2016, however, the illness had taken its toll and doctors advised her to stop touring. Announcing her death, Dimberg Jernberg Management described Fredriksson as “a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life”. “Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy,” the company said in a statement. “Her amazing voice—both strong and sensitive—and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them.”