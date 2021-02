News Desk

Nick Cannon has contracted the novel Coronavirus on Thursday. The singer has temporarily halted his hosting stint of The Masked Singer in order to rest and quarantine, sources confirmed. Instead, he would be replaced by Niecy Nash, 50, who previously had appeared on the show’s fourth season as a guest judge.

The singing competition’s fifth season, hosted by Cannon, is all set to premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.