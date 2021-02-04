Singer Bilal Saeed filmed hitting brother, girl in Lahore (VIDEO)

By
News desk
-
0
613

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed was filmed allegedly hitting his brother and a girl outside his residence in Lahore on Thursday.

Bilal Saeed, who is a songwriter, music producer, and composer, can be seen serving blows to his brother and kicking an unidentified girl on the road.

Police officials are also present on the spot who can be seen trying to stop the singer from hitting the couple.

Bilal started his career in 2011. He rose to fame after his debut single “12 Saal” and “Adhi Adhi Raat” (also known as Oooo meme song) in 2012.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving his fans shocked.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here