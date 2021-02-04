Singer Bilal Saeed filmed hitting brother, girl in Lahore (VIDEO)

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed was filmed allegedly hitting his brother and a girl outside his residence in Lahore on Thursday.

Bilal Saeed, who is a songwriter, music producer, and composer, can be seen serving blows to his brother and kicking an unidentified girl on the road.

Police officials are also present on the spot who can be seen trying to stop the singer from hitting the couple.

What the Hell Bilal Saeed is Doing with this Women?? 😳

In Front of Dolphin Squad it is not Acceptable at all.. 🙏🏻@Bilalsaeedmusic pic.twitter.com/rLt8Jjsi2V — Zeeshan Ahmed (@iamzeeshan1503) February 4, 2021

Bilal started his career in 2011. He rose to fame after his debut single “12 Saal” and “Adhi Adhi Raat” (also known as Oooo meme song) in 2012.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving his fans shocked.