Karachi

Avari Towers Karachi has organized exciting Singaporean Food Festival for all the Food Enthusiasts till 23rd July 2017 in its restaurant Asia live. Mr. Erik Huyer, General Manager of Avari Towers Hotel Karachi commented; “Our Chef has prepared a Buffet that depicts the real flavor of Singapore with amazing Singaporean rice, chilli crabs, Singaporean pan cakes and many more which would happily be devoured by all food lovers.”—PR