Singapore reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,495,953.

Of the new cases, 837 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,152 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, ac-cording to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 776 were local transmis-sions and 61 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 8,749 local transmissions and 403 imported cases respectively.

A total of 683 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 15 cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,423, the ministry said.—APP