Singapore, China ink closer friendship deal

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Singapore and China have inked Monday a deal that paves the way for closer partnerships between their companies in other countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Under the agreement, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), China’s top economic planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and Enterprise Singapore will identify sectors and markets of mutual interest and organise activities to promote cooperation between companies from both sides.

Both countries will work with other organisations to support businesses’ financing and project structuring needs in third countries.

The MOU, signed by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and NDRC vice-chair Zhang Yong, is part of a new push by both countries to deepen bilateral relations through cooperation in the megaproject. A second MOU on cultural cooperation was also inked.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Sunday (April 8), the first day of PM Lee’s five-day visit to China. At a bilateral meeting before the signing, both leaders identified their countries’ cooperation under the BRI as “a new highlight in our bilateral cooperation”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

This cooperation includes infrastructural and financial connectivity, and third-country collaboration, including joint training for officials from Belt and Road countries.

In particular, both leaders noted the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative – Southern Transport Corridor has connected the overland Silk Road Economic Belt to the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Minister for Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang said in a separate statement: “Singapore’s strength as a key infrastructure, financial and legal hub in the region will add value to Chinese companies expanding along the Belt and Road.”

The BRI, mooted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, is a plan to build infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports and industrial hubs to link some 65 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, mirroring historic land and sea trade routes.