Singapore becomes the most vaccinated country in world

According to officials, Singapore has completely vaccinated 80 percent of its 5.7 million people against COVID-19, making it the world’s most vaccinated country and paving the way for further easing of restrictions.

“We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses,” Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19.”

According to Reuters, the small city-state now has the world’s highest rate of full vaccinations.

Other countries with high vaccination rates include the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, and Chile, where more than 70% of their people have been completely vaccinated.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna produced the majority of the vaccines used in Singapore’s immunisation programme, which started in January.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s health minister, Ong, stated that if the country can

“Our lives will be more normal, (and our) livelihoods will be better protected,” he said.

In a June article in the Straits Times, Ong and two other cabinet members outlined what the new normal will look like.

They said large gatherings such as the New Year Countdown will resume and “businesses will have certainty that their operations will not be disrupted”.

Singaporeans will be able to travel again, at least to countries where the virus has been eradicated.

“We will recognise each other’s vaccination certificates. Travellers, especially those vaccinated, can get themselves tested before departure and be exempted from quarantine with a negative test upon arrival,” they said.

Singapore has logged a total of 67,171 cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began. It reported 113 new infections on Saturday.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/