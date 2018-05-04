Sindh’s Sherazi brothers call on Chief Minister

Shahbaz lauds firefighters over their services

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh’s Sherazi Brothers met with PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Thursday. During the meeting, they paid tributes to the performance of Shehbaz Sharif for taking wonderful steps for public welfare and development of Punjab province. You have made Lahore and other parts of the province a role model with your vision, they said. The people living in Sindh and other parts of the country give the credit of development process in Punjab to you as well as to your proactive team. You have set a new example by completing mega projects before time and Shehbaz Speed is in fact Pakistan Speed, they added.

Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N’s agenda is national prosperity and midnight oil is burnt by us to achieve this goal. Public service and national development has always been my core mission and new record of public service has been set whenever Almighty Allah has accorded an opportunity, he said. Our past and present is filled with the wonderful steps taken for the wellbeing of the people. On the other side, claimants of change have done nothing except hollow slogans. Zardari and Niazi have limited their politics to raise slogans and wasting the time of the people.

The chaotic state of affairs in KPK and Sindh are enough to show their poor performance, he said. Heaps of filth and garbage, dilapidated fleet of buses and broken roads in the mega city of Karachi are enough to show the poor performance of Zardari Sahib. He said that development in one province cannot be termed as the national development process and added that Pakistan will progress when other provinces will also move forward with same speed in the journey of development.

If Almighty Allah accorded an opportunity of serving the masses then the journey of development will be spread to Karachi as well as other parts of the Sindh province, said Shehbaz Sharif. He said that PML-N government has speedily moved forward the public welfare agenda without caring for political opponents.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif lauded the services of the firefighters, as they provide support to people during incidents of fire without caring for their lives. In his message issued here on Thursday, on the eve of International Firefighters’ Day, Chief Minister said that the purpose of celebrating the day is to pay homage and tributes to the efforts of the firefighters for saving the people in need.

He said that the day highlights the commitment to make comprehensive efforts to reduce the incidents of arson and their damages.

He said that specialised training of fire fighters is need of the hour so that they could fully handle the incidents of fire.

“This way, the extent of damage of untoward incidents can be reduced with a professionally trained firefighting force,” he added. He said that it is imperative to fully implement the safety standards to save the high-rise buildings from fire.

That is why the Punjab government has provided resources for giving the best training to the firefighters, he added. It is the need of the hour to give the institution of firefighting a stable footing so that the lives and property of the people could be fully saved, concluded the chief minister.