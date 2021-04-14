Sindh’s population as per Unicef survey comes to 61.04: CM

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the faulty census of 2017 has shown 47.8 million population of the province whereas its population, as per UNICEF survey, stands at 61.04 million “If the population of the province is counted at 61.04 million, the share of the province in the national resources would go up from about 24 percent to 29 percent”.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at CM House on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Taimur Talpur and Murtaza Wahab.

Census: Murad Ali Shah said that the census of 2017 was conducted after 19 years of Census of 1998 but again it became controversial forth with its declaration of its provisional results.

He added that the census, being part of Federal legislative list Part-II, was dealt by Council of Common Interest.

Mr Shah said that during the tenure of PML-N government the provisional results of census- 2017 were declared which invited wide criticism.

“Almost all the chief ministers, including of the Punjab had criticized its results,” he said and added that therefore the election of 2018 were held under the census of 1998 for which the PML-N government had taken all the parties, including PPP in Sindh and PTI in KPK.

Recalling the CCI meetings, Mr Shah said that it was decided that one percent of census blocks would be verified.