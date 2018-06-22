Sindh’s ‘political mosquitoes’ will continue to be defeated: Bilawal

Musharraf doesn’t intend to return to Pakistan: Zardari

Observer Report

Larkana/Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday lashed out at political opponents, claiming that his party had defeated them in the past and would do so in the future.

The PPP chief was addressing a ceremony on 65th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana.

Speaking of politics in Sindh, Bilawal said that “political mosquitoes” have attacked the provincial politics again.

“Many of these mosquitoes can be found everywhere, but the people of Sindh know the deeds of these people and through their vote, they will teach them a lesson that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Bilawal. The PPP chief said that these individuals have survived on the blood of their leaders and yet were disloyal.

“These mosquitoes have tried to use the back door, they have tried it before and will do it again. But they will be defeated [each time],” said Bilawal.

Aiming the guns at Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf chief Imran Khan, Bilawal said that even today, his party was facing the remnants of Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the political arena.

“The headquarter of one franchise is in Jati Umra, while the other is based in Bani Gala,” he said. “One has turned politics into [mere] trade while the other has turned it into a joke.”

In apparent jibes at Nawaz and Imran, the PPP chief accused the PML-N supremo of starting a war between state institutions and the latter of using violence and abusive behaviour as his weapons.

“While one person is constructing a Taj Mahal of [ill-gotten] money, the other is hiding behind the ‘respect for vote’ [slogan]. One has violated the sanctity of the Parliament, while the other has continued to look for the umpire’s signal.”

Meanwhile, addressing an event to commemorate birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf doesn’t have any plan to return to Pakistan.

Zardari said that the ‘commando’ who did not give his party adequate security was now saying that he was feeling threatened.

The event was also attended by Zardari and Benazir Bhutto’s daughters Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

“Musharraf admits that he is rich but he has no answer how he became one,” the former president jibed. “He says that King Abdullah gave him billions but he has got no evidence to prove it.”

Zardari said the former military ruler says that he will do politics in Pakistan but contrary to the claim he doesn’t return to the country.

“At times, he claims to lead the MQM, but then he starts searching for another political platform,” he added. “Whenever a dictator came to power, he always tried to damage democracy in the country.”

Zardari claimed that in the forthcoming elections his party would defeat the opponents. “We will teach a lesson to our opponents that PPP is alive and it will always be,” he added.