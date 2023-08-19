KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday administered oath to the province’s 10-member caretaker cabinet in Karachi with the provincial Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in attendance.

Ten interim ministers of Sindh’s caretaker cabinet have taken the oath of office during a ceremony held at Governor House.

The caretaker cabinet members, who will run the provincial affairs until new government takes the reigns, include Brig. (retd) Hans Nawaz, Muhammad Younus Dagha, Mubeen Jumani, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Dr. Junaid Shah, Mrs. Rana Hussain, Mr. Ishwar Lai, Mr. Arshad Wali Muhammad, Mr. Omar Soomro, and Khuda Bux Marri.

On Thursday, Justice (retd) Baqar took the oath of office on Thursday. He was given a guard of honour on Friday when he arrived at the Governor’s House. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to Baqar.

