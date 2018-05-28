Sindh’s Hindu Marriage Act

SINDH Assembly has once again taken the lead in addressing the marriage related issues of minorities especially Hindus who are mainly concentrated in the province. In the last working session of its current tenure, the provincial assembly passed on Friday Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill 2018 allowing divorced or widowed women from the minority community to remarry six months after separation from their spouse or their demise. Under the bill, women who are in a strained marriage can file for separation.

The bill on Hindu marriage was passed in Sindh for the first time in 2016 and it was the first such legislation that allowed Hindu marriages to be registered giving them validity in the province. This legislation indeed facilitated the Hindus community from getting government related documents issue or moving forward on any other activity which involves documentation such as opening bank accounts and applying for visas. This legislation indeed also encouraged the Centre to pass same kind of legislation last year. We understand the latest law passed by Sindh Assembly further improves the previous legislation as it also touches upon the most pressing issue i.e. of early marriages faced by the minorities. According to the amended law, the minimum age for bride and groom will be eighteen years. Then Hindu community, especially their widows, used to suffer a lot because of outdated customs and traditions that do not allow them to remarry. As most of such cases used to go to jirgas and Panchayat, where decision were announced without considering rights of women, children and their livelihood in most cases. Hence, this latest law provides them the legal cover to again tie the knot after the separation or demise of their husband and better cope with the daily affairs.

Given the rampant abuse of laws in our country, what is really required from the provincial authorities is its strict implementation so that the very objectives of the bill could be achieved without any compromise. Whilst the bill will serve as a positive step in the process of fair treatment of minorities, there are certain other issues that need to be addressed at the earliest for protection of their rights. The minorities also made great contributions during the creation of Pakistan and these efforts were lauded by Quaid-i-Azam who spoke highly of all the minorities. Therefore, they should be provided all opportunities so that they consider themselves as equal citizens of this country. For the protection of rights of minorities envisaged in the constitution, it is important that a national level council or commission having representation from all the federating units is established with powers to address the problems of minorities without any delay. This forum can be empowered to suggest to Parliament and provincial assemblies any lacunas in the existing laws or propose new legislations to eliminate discrimination against the minorities. Such a step indeed will go a long way in promoting religious tolerance in our society and encourage the minorities to play their part in the national development.

