Sindh’s focus on education

When compared with KP and Punjab, the standard of education in Sindh unfortunately has remained on the downward trajectory but suddenly provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has become quite vocal about bringing reforms in the education sector.

In an appreciable step, the provincial government has not only regularised the teachers hired through NTS but also announced to bring a comprehensive education reforms bill envisaging improvements in the entire system ranging from textbooks, educational environment in schools to the capacity building of teachers and establishment of a high standard teachers training academy. Definitely, these reforms are need of the hour to save the education system in the province from total collapse and to steer it towards provision of quality education, enabling the youth and students of the province to be able to better compete with other regions of the country. Since few months are left in the present tenure of Murad Ali Shah, we expect that he will complete the reforms process at the earliest so that the people could see a visible change in the system. An effective student assessment system is also an important component in improving quality of education. Every year, especially on the occasions of SSC and HSSC examinations in Sindh, headlines with TV footage rock the television screens showing students openly cheating while using latest electronic gadgets. We hope that Murad Ali Shah will also pay attention to plug this loophole that is bringing a bad name to the province. Besides putting in place a strict surveillance or monitoring system, there is need to chalk out such a syllabus that promotes conceptual learning amongst the students which itself will minimise the incidents of cheating.

