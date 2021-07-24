Sindh’s disturbing corona situation

THE Covid-19 situation is getting very serious in Sindh with positivity rate in the province reaching over ten per cent whilst alarmingly in Karachi it has reached over twenty one per cent.

In view of this, the provincial government has decided to reimpose restrictions from Monday which amongst others envisage ban on indoor and outdoor dining and closure of wedding halls and shrines and educational institutions except for those appearing in exams. Shopping malls and markets have been allowed to remain open from six am to six pm.

There is no denying that these restrictions will have a negative impact on the livelihood of the people but given disturbing rise in the pandemic cases, the provincial government was left with no option but to take these decisions for the protection of the life of the people.

The fact of the matter is if the people had adhered to health guidelines and got themselves vaccinated, such a situation would not have emerged.

Chairing a meeting of provincial task force on Coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government would send a letter to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in order to block the SIMs of unvaccinated citizens.

Additionally, he said the government would decide next month about not issuing salaries to unvaccinated government employees. Our people have largely shown non-seriousness towards vaccination.

In this context, the Sindh government has taken the right decisions to push the people to get the vaccine shots. These decisions also need to be adopted by the NCOC and implemented at the national level.

The people should not give any ears to the rumours and propaganda campaign surrounding the vaccination.

With the blessings of God Almighty, our country has so far handled the pandemic far better than most of the countries. There is also recognition of this fact at the international level.

However, we should not be complacent at all. It is our collective responsibility to fully adhere to the health guidelines and get ourselves vaccinated as this is in the only way we can stay safe and keep our economy afloat.