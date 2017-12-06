Sindh’s contaminated water

SAFE drinking water, an integral human right, remains inaccessible to the majority of Pakistani people despite all the promises made in this regard by the successive governments and the result is that waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, dysentery and hepatitis are on the rise.

Monday saw the Supreme Court lashing out at the Sindh government for its negligence over the supply of unsafe drinking water across the province and also summoned the provincial CM and the former Mayor to appear before it. There is no denying the fact that water and sanitation have emerged as one of the biggest problems of Karachi and Sindh province over the last few years. Due to scarcity of water, people are forced to use water from the sources that are not fit for human consumption. On the orders of the Supreme Court, a Commission headed by a Sindh High Court judge was also formed for fair distribution of water in the province. The Commission had carried out a survey of the entire province and according to its report – which should be a source of indignity both for the federal and provincial governments, no person from Karachi to Kashmore has access to safe and hygienic water. In election rallies, our political leaders always make big claims of raising the living standards of the people but it is regrettable that after coming to power, they forget all their promises and in fact falter on fulfilling their basic responsibilities. Sindh government had launched Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply K-IV project to provide 260 MGD water to the city. Nobody knows when it will be completed and given the size of the metropolis, more such projects are required to be completed at the earliest to meet the basic requirements of the people. Similarly, the provincial government needs to pay attention towards provision of safe drinking water to other areas of the province where the situation is more alarming. As the matter is seized with the apex court, we hope it will oversee the entire situation very minutely until water related woes of the people are completely addressed.

