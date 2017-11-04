Sindhis disappointed by rulers’ role

Staff Reporter

Jacobabad

People of Sindh have disappointed from the performance of ruling parties including Pakistan People’s Party & Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz hence who are looking towards the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf because PTI leadership is able to resolve outstanding problems being faced by Pakistan as well as people of Pakistan in this relation people of Sindh would cast their precious in favour of PTI’s contesting candidates in upcoming general election to be held in 2018.

This was said by Raaz Khan Pathan, the senior PTI leader to Jacobabad during an invitation campaign to the people of Jacobabad to participate in the public gathering to be held on 5th November of running month at Ubauro town of Ghotki, Sindh.

Mr Khan further said that Imran Khan is only single leader of Pakistan who raised his voice against corruption and bad governance while people of Sindh also want to get rid from current rulers because of ruling government has failed to deliver any relief to people of Sindh therefore people of Sindh have infuriated due to non availability of basic health facilities, education centres, electricity and dilapidated condition of the roads, accordingly.