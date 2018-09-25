Sindhi declared compulsory subject in private schools

Karachi

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has declared Sindhi as a compulsory subject in all private schools of the province and an advisory has been issued to take further action.

In the government schools of Sindh, up to ninth standard Sindhi is already being treated as a compulsory subject.

Private schools have been directed to appoint experience trained Sindhi teachers for this purpose.

The issuance of the registration certificate for private school is subject to the teaching of Sindhi as compulsory subject and O level schools have also been warned accordingly.

A team of Directorate Sindh will visit private schools to ensure the Sindhi language is being taught in schools as a compulsory subject.

According to Form B of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulations & Control) Rules 2005, educational institutions are required to teach children the Sindhi language.—INP

