Sindhi culture day

Culture creates unity among the people of any nation. The one of Pakistan’s provinces Sindh is also famous for its cultural norms, values and traditions. The Sindhi Topi & Ajrak is the identity of the people of Sindh. The people across the province are celebrating cultural day with full of joy, devotion and dedication to give a message of love, peace and harmony to the world. The little Children, men and women of Sindh are celebrating cultural day with their tradition.

Especially on the occasion of Cultural Day, children, men and women of Sindh wear Topi & Ajrak with traditional dress to promote their culture. Sindhi people while celebrating cultural day, express love and loyalty for Sindh Dharti (land). Although people of the province are loving, peaceful and a simple in nature but they are also generous and famous for hospitality. The Sindh Government must provide basic faculties to the people of the province so that Sindhis can promote their culture to every part of the world.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Dadu

