Sindhi Cultural Night at PNCA on Dec 22

Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Sindhi Cultural Night here on December 22 to entertain the fun lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with a taste of regional music.

The event will showcase Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artistes. Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians will present regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlight the value of rich cultural heritage of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp