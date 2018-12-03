Sindhi cultural day celebrated with enthusiasm

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

On the eve of Sindhi cultural day a big rally was taken out from Allah Wala chowk Badin.

The rally was participated by different political parties, social organizations, civil society, trader associations, students, teachers, intellectuals, artists, poets, citizens and journalists including Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr. Zulifiqar Mirza group, Awami Tehreek, Sindh Tarqi Pasand Party, Jeay Sindh Mahaz, Nishat tanzeem Jamait Luari Sharif, Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum and others.

Participants donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight centuries old rich culture of Sindh province while childern were dancing on Sindhi songs.

They were expressing their love with culture and unity. While addressing the participants Professor Abdullah Mallah, Haroon Gopang, president, Aiwan-e-sahafat Badin, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, president, Badin press club, Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Shakoor Memon, Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Ghulam Rasool Soomro, Juman Mallah, Younis Bakari, Photo Niaz Junejo, M.Siddique Soomro, Muhammad Umer Mallah, Shahid Jokhio and others said cultural day was celebrated like Eid day with full zeal and enthuasism.

They said each and every one express love and unity. They said Sindh has always remained soil of peace, love, brotherhood and unity and Sindhi cultural day was such immense eve which made it so colourful. They said people of Sindh should strive for promotion of education, elimination of social evils and legal rights of Sindh province including water and others. They said all should play part for progress and prosperity and better future of new generation.

