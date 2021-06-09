Sindh won’t tolerate being ignored by Centre, warns CM Murad

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday hit back at the government over alleged bias in allocating funds for development projects, adding that the provincial government would “no longer tolerate it”.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said: “Don’t make an East India Company here. We will not tolerate it, we will resist. Don’t treat Sindh in this way and don’t create two Pakistans.

“The federal government is spending money on the provinces. Fine, but at least consult with us and look at the priorities. We are the representatives.,

” he said, adding that it was obvious other priorities were being looked at when making allocations for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

It is not a good thing that you are going to union councils to make roads and drains under the prime minister’s programme, he said.

Shah also said that schemes were allocated in the PDSP without informing the province due to “pressure”.

“During one of the meetings, a gentlemen said that their hands were tied due to pressure from MNAs and MPAs.

I stayed quiet, but this is contempt of court,” he said, stating that the Supreme Court had said funds could not be given to

MNAs and MPAs.

Union Council schemes for Gujrat and Bahawalpur were included in the prime ministers’ programme, he said, adding that this was being done as the government was facing “problems” with the voter bank in these areas.

“Many of the PDSP schemes are

for south Punjab because they are facing issues there.”