Sindh Women’s Swimming C’ship

Sports Reporter

Karachi

The silver jubilee event of the highly anticipated Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship is all set to take place on November 18 and 19, 2017. The event is being organized by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), which Palmolive is proudly supporting as the principal sponsor again, this year.

The Opening Ceremony of the event will commence at 08:30 am on Saturday, November 18, while the Medal Presentation Ceremony will be held at 05:00 pm on Sunday, November 19.

Participation in this thrilling championship will take place in six different categories –8 years& under; 9 -10 years; 11-12 years; 13-14 years; 15-16 years along with an Open Age Group, in which women of all ages are welcomed to take part.

The Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship, which began 25 years ago, will feature a record 500 participants from schools, clubs and as individual swimmers this year. It has proven to be a stepping stone for numerous women beginning their swimming career, who later went on to compete and win medals at the South Asian Games, South Asian Swimming Championships and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Anyone who is interested to compete in the championship can apply via email [email protected], before November 8, 2017.