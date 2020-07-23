Sindh wants resumption of three halted trains

The Sindh government has on Wednesday demanded the federal government to resume operation of three trains which has been halted. Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah has asked the federation to immediately run Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, Bolan Mail and MohenjoDaro Express. Awais Shah said, “Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has impaired trains in two years. He halted operation of these three trains of Larkana on purpose. he federal government has deprived people of this economic facility. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice and order to immediately restore the three trains. The premier has appointed Sheikh Rashid to bankrupt the company.”
