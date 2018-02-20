Sindh waiting amends in Madrasa Regulation Bill

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government has been patiently waiting to hear back from the Federal administration on the former’s suggestions for amendments to the first-ever Sindh Deeni Madaris Act.

The Madrasa Regulation Bill is one of the major components of the National Action Plan, and ever since the Centre has devised the action plan, the seminar-ies act has gone through many revisions, but it is yet to see the light of day.

Sindh was the first province of the country to start the process of registering madrasas by assigning the task to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Chief Additional IGP Sanaullah Abbasi.

With the assistance of police, the Spe-cial Branch and the relevant government departments, the CTD has retagged and registered all the seminaries operating across the province. Following that, the CTD was tasked with helping the Provincial government devise the Deeni Madaris Act.

The media has learnt that the Provincial administration has for-warded the proposed act to the Federal government to suggest further amend-ments as well as to convene a discussion on it so that it could be implemented throughout the country right away. However, there has been no word from the Centre.

The proposed act is aimed at creating a formal mechanism for register-ing, regulating and facilitating religious seminaries in the province because it is essential that all the citizens be treated in accordance with the law as provided in Article 4 of the Constitution and there is an urgent need to recognise the sys-tem of the Islamic education in Sindh.

It is also essential to draw up a legal framework for madrasas and have a formal mechanism for registering, regulat-ing and facilitating them. The Sindh Deeni Madaris Act would extend to the en-tire province and come into force at once.

According to the proposed act, all madrasas operating in the province or any new seminary proposed to be estab-lished shall be required to obtain a registration certificate to be issued by the di-visional registrar.