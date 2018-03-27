Sindh varsity’s scholars receive laptops under PM scheme

Hyderabad

Another batch of 150 Ph.D and L.L.M scholars of the University of Sindh have received laptop computers under Prime Minister’s Laptop scheme for less developed areas in a ceremony held at the Senate Hall on Monday. The laptops have been given to scholars belonging to various departments of the varsity jointly by the State Minister for Food Security and Research Ayaz Shah Sheerazi and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The scholars were shortlisted by higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad on the basis of their academic proficiency in their last and recent-most examinations through a rigorous, competitive and fool-proof mechanism and process. Expressing his views on the occasion, State Minister Ayaz Shah Sheerazi declared youth as shining stars of national firmament of Pakistan, who, he said were the cynosure of their hopes.

He said only intelligent section of society could significantly contribute towards success and prosperity of the country. The federal government was making all-out efforts to facilitate meritorious, hardworking and diligent youth in the country, he said. He said that the Prime Minister’s Laptop Distribution Scheme was one such important advancement in the given context in addition to creation of countless scholarship opportunities. Furthermore, two hundred thousand laptops would be awarded in the ongoing financial year, he informed.

The VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that progress was not possible without education and research. He expressed delight over increasing interest of youth in research and opined that use of laptop would greatly assist young researchers in execution of their studies.—APP