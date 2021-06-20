Sindh vaccination centres to remain closed today Decides to reopen primary schools

Staff Reporter Karachi

A meeting of the Sindh task force on Covid-19, presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, decided on Saturday to keep vaccination centres in the province closed today (Sunday) amid a shortage of coronavirus vaccines.

The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab and a number of other officials, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s House after the meeting.

The provincial government also decided to reopen primary schools from June 21 while shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms will reopen from June 28.

The meeting was informed that the coronavirus positivity rate in the province stood at 3.9 per cent while it was 8.08pc in Karachi and 4.3pc in Hyderabad.

The weekly average positivity rate in different districts of Karachi was recorded at 14pc in District East, 10pc in District South, 9pc in District Central, 8pc in District West and 7pc in District Malir and District Korangi.

The meeting was informed that there had been a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in the province lately.

The chief minister remarked that cases would continue falling as long as the public kept following standard operating procedures.

“There will be no vaccination tomorrow because of a shortage of coronavirus vaccines,” Shah told the meeting.

The meeting was also informed of the vaccines that will be received by Sindh in June, a breakdown of which is as follows:

Doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be received in the last week of June. The Sindh government has allowed in-person learning in primary schools from June 21 and further eased restrictions after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.