Sindh, USAID join hands to impart primary education

Larkana

Sindh government and USAID have joined hands through the Community Mobilization Program to construct and renovate more than one hundred schools in Sindh. USAID and Sindh government intend to construct 106 schools across eight districts of the province at a cost of Rs.165 million. Aim of the project is to increase enrollment across schools in Sindh where various schools are either destroyed or partially damaged due to floods.

After studying all day at the school, some children work as labourers in the field. Keeping this in view, the USAID project has now kicked off its efforts to gather all affected children under one roof to increase enrollment and provide them access to primary education. A government school located at Dogri in Larkana offers primary education to boys and girls. Medical and other facilities are also provided free to students. “We have clean drinking water here and electricity,” said one female student. A government official told Samaa that previously girls were enrolled but never came to the school to study.—NNI