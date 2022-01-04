Sindh upon road to progress, prosperity: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PPP government in the province, just after restoring law and order, has embarked the province on the road to development, prosperity.

“Development and prosperity of any province or country depends upon best working conditions which can be created with ideal law and order.”

This he said while addressing 51-Pakistan Staff Course participants led by their Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan who called on him here at the CM House.

The participants belong to different countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and other countries.

The meeting was attended by chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretaries of different departments.

The chief minister said that the province of Sindh had the worst law and order- people used to travel in police convoys and in Karachi no-go areas, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion were the order of the day.

“The first and gigantic task for the government of PPP in 2008 was to restore law and order in the province, therefore in the first phase highways were cleared from the dacoits by launching different operations,” he said and then focused on Karachi. Shah said that Karachi despite being a cosmopolitan city had turned into no-go areas.

“People had no courage even the police to penetrate in such areas,” he said and added that the policemen who had participated in Karachi operation were killed in a target which had demoralized them.

The PPP government in Sindh not only enhanced the morale of the policemen by enhancing their salaries, equipped them with latest weapons and gadgets, mobilized them with new vehicles but enhanced compensation, if any of them loses his life in the line of his duty, Shah said and added then targeted operation was started which not only restored peace in the city but restored public confidence in the government.

Shah said that after restoration of law and order major international events such as cricket matches, literary festivals, Bohra jamaat and various others were conducted successfully and smoothly in Karachi.

The CM said that the provincial government made a massive investment in Thar and turned it into one of the hubs of investment.

‘Today, Thar has a vast road network, airport, and major projects of mining, power generation, coal to gas, coal to liquid and newly established educational institutions,” he said.

Talking about health facilities, Murad Ali Shah said that his government has improved three major hospitals, NICVD, JPMC and NICH in Karachi.

“The NICVD has eight satellites in other district headquarters of the province and open-heart surgery is performed in Karachi and Sukkur,” he said and added Gambat Institute of Health has an expertise in liver transplantation and so far they have conducted 5000 liver transplantsHe said that the Cyber knife of JPMC was one of the best facilities in the world where free of cost treatment was provided, as. As a matter of fact such treatment costs over $100,000 in other countries.