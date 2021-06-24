Sindh University students protest hike in fees

Our Correspondent Thatta

The students of Sindh University Thatta Campus staged a demonstration outside the university campus to protest the abrupt hike in University fees here on Thursday.

The protesters led by Shan Sattar Qureshi, Ghulam Murtaza Khatti, Ismail Memon, and Luqman Jakhro said that the administration’s decision to increase the fees by 40% is a move to deprive them of their constitutional right to education.

A student, Luqman Jakhro said that their education had already suffered following the global Pandemic and the hike in the fees would further add to their sufferings.