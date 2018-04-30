Sindh TTP Ameer among five arrested in City

Staff Reporter

Sindh Police claimed to have arrested five suspects including an Ameer of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Karachi on Sunday.

At least five suspects were taken into custody while weap-ons were recovered in raids conducted across the city by po-lice.

Accordingly to police, one of the suspects, Munir Ahmed Khan, arrested by Pak Colony police confessed to serving as the Ameer Sohrab Goth for the militant organisation between 2010 and 2011. He claimed to have close ties with TTP’s mili-tary wing.He said a Quetta-based TTP leader, Qari Usman, stored explosives and hand grenades at his perfume shop in 2012. Ac-cording to police, the weapons and explosives were handed over to Naseebullah and Khan Zaman – who were also arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shah Jahan Police Station nabbed two street crimi-nals near Abdullah College and recovered recovered weapons and valuables. Police claimed that suspects Gul Muhammad and Jamal Shah were arrested when they were fleeing after robbing a pedestrian. The sus-pects, with a history of arrests, are reportedly involved in a large number of street crimes.

The Azizabad Police were also seen in action as a drug dealer was apprehended late Saturday night. While the Brigade Police arrested a mobile snatcher near Jacob Line in Saddar.

In January, the Sindh Police gunned down at least four al-leged terrorists in an near Shah Latif Town in Karachi. Former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar had claimed that the police officials raided a house near Shah Latif Town after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agencies re-garding their presence in the area.