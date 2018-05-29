Sindh Transport dept to implement fare structure during Eid holidays

The Transport and Mass Transit Department, government of Sindh has said that implementation of fare structure during Eid holidays would be ensured and violators would be dealt iron hands.

The Transport and Mass Transit Departed stated on Monday that Eid-ul-Fitr is commencing within two weeks and people will travel to their parents and loved ones to celebrate Eid together but there is a trend during this period that the transporters increase fare at their own level causing extra burden on the travelers.

It said, the Department’s prime duty is to provide maximum relief to the public/ travelers and to prevent transporters from increasing the fare without any authority. The Department has requested to the quarters concerned to constitute monitoring committees to check fares rather one week before Eid holidays to check the violators who are charging any extra fare against the fixed fare by the government and report be sent on daily basis. —INP

