KARACHI – Sindh government has decided to appoint female drivers for Pink Bus Service, a dedicated transportation for women only, to enhance a sense of safety and convenience among women travelling in the buses.

The decision was taken in tenth board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority in Karachi which was presided over by Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting decided that a training program for women drivers will soon be initiated.

In February this year, the provincial government launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women.

Speaking at that time, Memon had said that buses will operate during working hours in morning and evening after every 20 minutes. “In the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour,” he had said.

In March, the government added two new routes from Power Chowrangi North Karachi to Indus Hospital and Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View to facilitate the more women passengers.