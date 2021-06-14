Sindh to resume schools from tomorrow

Following a decrease in Covid-19 cases, the Sindh government declared on Monday that classrooms for grades six to eight would start tomorrow (Tuesday), while basic courses may start on June 21.

The decision was made today at a meeting of the provincial Covid-19 taskforce, which was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The guests discussed the pandemic’s general status as well as the vaccine procedure in depth. The conference was informed that 30,359,98 doses of the vaccine had been received to date, with 24,664,58 doses delivered to the general public.

According to Murad, the Covid positive ratio in Sindh has dropped to 4.5 percent, and hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients have also decreased.

In Karachi and Hyderabad, the positive ratios were 9.5 and 5.65 percent, respectively. District East in Karachi has a ratio of 12%, whereas district South has a ratio of 9%.

The chief minister also announced a decrease in the number of mandated market closure days, indicating that only Sunday would be exempt. He did say, however, that if the National Command and Operation Center ordered it, the provincial administration would shut down the business and commercial activities (NCOC).

Following allegations that certificates were issued without immunization at the Expo Center, Murad directed the Inspector General of Sindh and the Home Ministry to take stern action against those guilty.

He also told the IG that everybody getting a new driver’s license should be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, provincial minister Saeed Ghani said that anti-Covid vaccinations would be required for all educational workers in the province.

سندھ کرونا ٹاسک فورس کے اجلاس میں چھٹی سے آٹھویں جماعت تک کی کلاسز کل بروز منگل 15 جون سے %50 حاضری کیساتھ کھولنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے اور کرونا کی صورتحال میں مزید بہتری آنے کی صورت میں پرائمری کلاسز 21 جون سے شروع کردی جائینگی۔ اسکولوں کے سارے عملے کو vaccinated ہونا لازمی ہوگا — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 14, 2021

According to a statement released by the CM’s House, 608 new cases were detected last week, with 11,458 tests performed.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/