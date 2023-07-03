KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including Karachi are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities during the second half of the current week.

As per the meteorological experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country on July 3 in the evening/night. A westerly wave will also enter the upper parts during the evening.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rains/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi on July 7 and July 8 (Friday and Saturday).

Meteorological department has warned that bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities.

Moreover, loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may damage due to high velocity winds and wet conditions. Public at large is advised to stay at safe places during the period.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.