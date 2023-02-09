Sindh to promote students without exams this year

KARACHI – The government of Sindh has decided to promote students of grades I-III without exams, while exams for classes IV to VIII will be held after Eid.

In a notification, the Steering Committee of the Sindh Education Department announced the promotion of junior students of all educational institutions without annual examination.

The development comes after a meeting of the steering committee which was held in the provincial capital earlier today.

It was learnt that Sindh Education Department has directed private schools not to commence exams for students in grades 1 to 3.

SED announced that the next academic year in private institutions will start on August 1.

The government has not decided the exam-free promotion for higher standards.