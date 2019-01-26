Sindh to pass injured person’s immediate medical aid bill: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed his hope that new draft legislation on providing health facilities to injured persons at once by all public and private hospitals would be tabled in the Sindh Assembly on next Monday and said that new legislation would go a long way providing treatment to injured persons without completing other formalities and this would save human lives. Flanked by parents of deceased teenage girl Amal, he told media persons at Sindh Assembly on Thursday that government would beared expenses incurred on treatment of injured persons by private hospitals.

The Advisor said the govt would contemplate to provide oversee of the health commission with a view to achieve the desired results. Moreover, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed the Federal government for presenting a mini budget which had nothing to offer anything to poor people of the country, adding that poor people had no good news in last 5 months.

Talking to media persons, the advisor said that PTI government had enhanced prices of gas, electricity, milk and all other essential commodities which had played havoc with lives of poor people. The Advisor further said that PTI government has announced huge relief for industrialists and investors in mini budget but poor people have been given nothing.

He said that provided no incentive the Federal Finance Minister had himself admitted that 2018 polls were maneuvered in favor of PTI.

