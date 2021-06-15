Sindh to follow Punjab after latter decides to block SIM cards of unvaccinated people

In an effort to inoculate as many people as possible against the new coronavirus despite vaccine resistance, the Sindh government has chosen to restrict unvaccinated persons’ mobile SIM cards, following Punjab’s lead.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah told the media during the opening of the vaccination centre at Karachi’s Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital that individuals who do not get vaccinated would have their mobile phone SIMs disabled shortly.

Even people who have been vaccinated, according to Shah, should continue to take precautions against the coronavirus. In response to a query, he said that the Pfizer vaccine, which is in high demand in Pakistan, would only be given to individuals who must travel internationally.

The government’s mass immunisation effort would be continued under a three-pronged plan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All citizens are vaccinated voluntarily.

Employees in the public and private sectors are required to get vaccines. By June 30, 2021, all government personnel must be immunised.

NCOC is contemplating establishing different incentives for different industries to boost vaccination as part of an incentive-based vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has warned that people who do not get vaccinated would have their mobile phone SIMs blocked.

