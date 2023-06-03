Sindh to establish international standard resort at Keenjhar Lake

In a step towards providing tourism facilities to picnickers, the Sindh government has decided to establish a tourist resort of international standard at Keenjhar Lake.

The decision was taken in a steering committee meeting chaired by Sindh Minister Imtiaz Sheikh. Kuwait Investment Agency briefed the meeting about the construction of international level resort at Keenjhar Lake.

He said that Sindh govt was working on a plan to convert Keenjhar Lake into an international standard resort, equipped with all modern tourism facilities. The energy minister further said that Kenjhar Lake covers an area of 24 km, adding that a suitable place is being determined for the construction of a modern resort.