Sindh to establish 100-bed isolation center for int’l travelers

The Sindh government has announced the establishment of a 100-bed isolation facility in District Malir to quarantine travelers arriving at Karachi airport, according to media reports.

The decision was made on Wednesday during a high-level meeting hosted by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at the Sindh Secretariat.

The chief secretary requested that the Karachi commissioner and Malir deputy commissioner set up a 100-bed facility to house passengers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Sindh’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority will offer all required resources for the event.

At the Karachi Expo Centre, a similar 100-bed COVID-19 isolation facility will be built.

Sindh is one of the worst affected by the fourth wave of the pandemic. Given the worrisome increase in COVID-19 infections in the provincial capital Karachi, Pakistan Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad has proposed a 15-day lockdown of the city.

According to official data, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the city has increased to 30%.

“If we count those people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19, the positivity ratio in the city has likely reached 40%,” Dr Sajjad said.

He also said that the administration has no choice but to enforce a full lockdown due to the worrisome increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the city.

According to Pakistan’s health ministry, the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate in July exceeded worldwide death rates.

According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan’s mortality rate in July was between 2.30 per cent and 2.37 per cent. In July, the global mortality rate ranged from 2.15 per cent to 2.17 per cent.

Noncompliance with normal operating procedures and a lack of immunisation, according to health experts, may raise mortality rates.

In Pakistan, 39 additional individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, with 6.6 per cent positive cases.

According to the latest statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,412 corona tests were performed throughout the nation in the past 24 hours, with 3,262 positive results.

The positivity rate, according to the official site, is 6.6 per cent.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 23,087 people in the country, with a total of 1,011,708 people infected.

Furthermore, 1,123 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 928,722, compared to 59,899 current cases.

A second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a shipment of the CanSino vaccine had arrived in Pakistan the day before.

Officials from the Pakistani health ministry announced that three million doses of the Moderna vaccination have arrived in Islamabad. The COVAX vaccination doses have been sent to the country. This is the sixth batch of vaccinations acquired via the COVAX programme.

Apart from this most recent shipment, Pakistan has received four consignments of different coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX programme. They include vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. COVAX has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to 20% of Pakistan’s population.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s spokesman, another 200,000 CanSino vaccine doses have arrived in Pakistan.

