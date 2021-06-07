Sindh to ease Covid-19 restrictions from today

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, announced certain relaxations to the coronavirus restrictions that had been in place for the previous 15 days on Sunday.

The conclusions were made during a Sindh Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Sunday. Dr. Azra Pechuho, Sindh Health Minister, was in attendance, as were Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Senator Murtaza Wahab, Nasir Shah, police higher-ups, World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, and other key government figures.

During the meeting, the CM informed that on June 1, Karachi had an 8.5 percent coronavirus positive rate, with 12.45 percent cases.

The following significant judgments were made in light of a large number of cases in the province.

The Sindh government resolved at the meeting to allow businesses and marketplaces to stay open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. starting Monday, June 7. The CM, on the other hand, said that all merchants and employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“After 14 days, the vaccination certificates of all staff members and shopkeepers will be randomly checked,” the CM said.

From June 7, restaurants will be able to provide alfresco meals until 12 a.m. Restaurants must, however, guarantee that persons sitting in outside areas are separated by a suitable distance.

Due to the escalating number of coronavirus infections, the provincial administration had previously put a blanket ban on both indoor and outdoor meals.

The provincial administration has opted to reopen the beaches and the Sea View for pleasure.

Starting Monday, all salons and beauty parlors will be required to follow rigorous coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The CM declared that marriage halls and outdoor weddings would be permitted to reopen after two weeks.

From June 7, schools and educational institutions for grades IX and above will reopen (Monday). The Sindh government, on the other hand, has made vaccination obligatory for all teachers and workers.

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” tweeted education minister Saeed Ghani.

