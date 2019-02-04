Sindh to be first in collecting disables data, says Qasim

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh is going to be first province in Pakistan to collect data on Persons with Disabilities and this data collection will be made following international standard. This he said while talking to a joint delegation of WHO and NGO Now pdp.

Director Shamim Ara Qazi and Deputy Secretary Shahzaib were also present on the occasion. He also added, ‘ Sindh government is fully committed for capacity building of Persons with Disabilities and ready to provide assistance to WHO in all districts of the province ‘. On this occasion the members of the delegation assured Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities that they would provide technical and consultative support to the department in collection of comprehensive data on Persons with Disabilities.

Qasim Naveed Qamar told that such data would be collected at Union Council level and all environmental behaviors would also be covered in this data. He also told that Sindh government was also in contact with Federal government and NDRA for issuance of special CNIC to persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Qasim also asked all private and commercial industrial departments to obey Ordinance of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 and follow 5 percent fixed quota in appointing disabled persons in their respective organisations for their welfare.

He also warned them if they did not follow the rules and regulations, they would be fined accordingly because Sindh government was fully committed to provide rights to disabled persons.

