Sindh teachers to get scholarships for higher education

Sindh Education Department has decided to start a scholarship programme for teachers, facilitating them to get higher education. Sources told media that Sindh teachers who are interested in taking admissions in B. Ed will be given 50% discount for 1.5 and 2.5 years degree program. Additionally, the B. Ed degree holder teachers will also be promoted by the government.

Sindh Education Department’s chief advisor and the head of the curriculum Fauzia Khan said that teachers will be given a facility to pay fees in easy instalments for taking admissions in PhD She added that the facility will be given to the government educators.

Moreover, government teachers can take admissions to the Institute of Business Management University and the teachers holding B. Ed. degrees will be given early promotions.

Earlier in the month, in a landmark decision, the Sindh cabinet approved teachers’ licence policy aimed at providing legal protection to educators. The policy was put forward by the Sindh education department in a cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to proposals, under the new policy, the control of two teachers training institutes will be transferred to the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA), and a board will be formed to oversee teachers’ training and issue professional licences.

BEd and MEd degrees will be required for teachers to earn a professional licence. Licentiates will be entitled to apply for Grade 16 teacher positions announced by the government, but training will be required for any promotions to higher grades.

According to sources, a STEDA board will be constituted, chaired by the minister for education, with members including the education secretary and other higher-ranking department officials. The board will be in charge of issuing teacher licences and overseeing training matters.