Sindh takes lead

INTERNATIONAL Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) have lauded the Sindh Government for enacting a law with potential to save precious lives. The province has amended Provincial Motor Vehicle Act making it mandatory for all motorists to give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles, failing which the offenders are liable to pay a fine of six hundred rupees.

Though in Punjab as well, the law envisages right of way to emergency rescue vehicles and ambulances but it is not obligatory in nature as it provides for a driver of a vehicle or a member of the public or traffic police, to the extent practicable, shall make all possible efforts to give clear and uninterrupted passage to such vehicles. As compared, Sindh law is more comprehensive, apt and stringent and hopefully it will persuade those on roads to give right of way to emergency vehicles and ambulances. There are, sometimes, traffic jams on roads and as a consequence ambulances find it difficult to carry severely ill or injured persons to reach hospitals in time, and, thus, costing precious lives. In 2015, a research conducted in Karachi by the ICRC and its partners revealed that one of the reasons for violence in hospitals is the delayed arrival of ambulances during emergency situations. It is also rightly said that not giving way to an ambulance in itself is a form of violence and such obstructions can spell the difference between life and death. Therefore, the Sindh Government has done well by legislating an effective law but much depends on its practical implementation and here lies the role of the traffic police to make drivers abide by the law and fine the defaulters. Steps should also be taken to educate people, improve infrastructure and provide good condition ambulances to save lives.

