Sindh suggests three names for IGP; PTI to move court

Zubair Yaqoob

The Sindh government on Thursday has forwarded names for the post of Inspector

General to the federal government. According to details, the local administration has suggested names

of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mehar and Kamran Fazal. On Wednesday, the provincial cabinet had

approved the removal of Kaleem Imam as Sindh IG over his alleged non-cooperation with the provincial

government. In an emergency meeting presided by the CM Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial

government would like to keep the police far from the politics. The police chief should refrain from

giving political statements. On the other hand, the PTI had decided to go to court against the removal

and transfer of IG Syed Kaleem Imam. Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Governor Sindh on

Thursday to discuss issue of IG transfer and directed him to take all stake holders into confidence. PTI

stalwart and the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi the local government

system in the province has crippled as no one wants to solve the problems facing the common man.

Talking to “Pakistan Observer” Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani said that the IGs were changed

in KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan, but no one criticized, but the federal government only has issues with

Sindh. Ghani said that there is no confrontation on the replacement of Inspector General as CM already

informed the PM earlier. Rather to politicized the matter of IG, federal government should focus on

countrys’ core issues, Ghani added. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab during a press

conference on Thursday said PTI’s accusation that the decision to remove the IG is unilateral and is

based on a lack of knowledge. He said that the procedure was followed before surrendering the services

of Dr Imam.