Sindh suggests three names for IGP; PTI to move court

Zubair Yaqoob
The Sindh government on Thursday has forwarded names for the post of Inspector
General to the federal government. According to details, the local administration has suggested names
of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mehar and Kamran Fazal. On Wednesday, the provincial cabinet had
approved the removal of Kaleem Imam as Sindh IG over his alleged non-cooperation with the provincial
government. In an emergency meeting presided by the CM Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial
government would like to keep the police far from the politics. The police chief should refrain from
giving political statements. On the other hand, the PTI had decided to go to court against the removal
and transfer of IG Syed Kaleem Imam. Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Governor Sindh on
Thursday to discuss issue of IG transfer and directed him to take all stake holders into confidence. PTI
stalwart and the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi the local government
system in the province has crippled as no one wants to solve the problems facing the common man.
Talking to “Pakistan Observer” Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani said that the IGs were changed
in KPK, Punjab, and Balochistan, but no one criticized, but the federal government only has issues with
Sindh. Ghani said that there is no confrontation on the replacement of Inspector General as CM already
informed the PM earlier. Rather to politicized the matter of IG, federal government should focus on
countrys’ core issues, Ghani added. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab during a press
conference on Thursday said PTI’s accusation that the decision to remove the IG is unilateral and is
based on a lack of knowledge. He said that the procedure was followed before surrendering the services
of Dr Imam.