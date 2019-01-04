Sindh suffers unjustified water share distribution

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Sindh province was suffered of unjustified distribution and share of water causing acute shortage of water. These views were expressed by provincial minister for agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu while presiding a meeting of officials different departments and talking with local media in Darbar hall Badin in connection of different issues of Badin district and getting updation of ongoing development schemes here on Thursday.

He expressed that chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is committed like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that lives of common people should be changed through bringing the betterment. Rahu said keeping in liu of the shortage of water, Sindh Govt was constructing 1650 water courses to meet such shortage adding that the aim of the meeting was to resolve the issues jointly and such meetings to be held every month and officials to be asked about performance and progress of their concerned departments.

He reiterated that carelessness and negligence would not be tolerated. Rahu said more than 80 percent population of the district was sustaining miserable survival.

