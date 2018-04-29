Sindh spends Rs1.5b for subsidizing tractor scheme

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Provincial Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department has conducted balloting for providing 6,200 numbers of Wheel Type Tractors on subsidized cost amounting to a total of Rs1.5 billion for the current financial year 2017-18.

Increasing mechanized technology in the field of agriculture would help in multi-tasking at the right time and more lands could be cultivated to produce better yield from crops that also help in conserving natural resources.

Provincial Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department has transparently invited applications from the farmers through press advertisement and field staff awareness under ADP scheme ‘Provision of Assistance to the Farmers on Purchase of Wheel Type Tractors, Phase-IV’. Department has received total 18329 applications against the allocation of the subsidy of 6200 wheel type tractors.

The Balloting Ceremony of Agriculture Department has been joined by the Chairman Planning and Development Board (P&D) and Chairman NAB, Deputy Commissioners of the all Districts of Sindh, Representatives of District Councils, Representatives of different Farmer’s Association and Organizations.

The subsidy will be announced through transparent and open balloting process executed by the IT Department of Sindh Bank in the presence of all stakeholders. It is 9th balloting of subsidized tractor scheme from Agriculture, Supply and Prices Department Government of Sindh.

Subsidy per small tractor is fixed Rs200,000 for 3,825 in numbers, while Rs300,000 subsidy will be provided on large tractors that is 2,375 in numbers on the basis of District Wise Quota.

To ensure transparency different checks have been made, at the time of submitting an application in Banks.