Sindh seeks UK support for making feasibility of Keti Banadar project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a detailed discussion with Mr. Rehman Chisti MP, United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy in Pakistan to explore the avenue of enhancing trade and technical support between Sindh and UK.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Elin Burns, British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput.

The chief minister said that the he had requested the high commissioner of UK in Pakistan to provide technical support for rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage, the life line of agro-economy of the province and he had assured to find out the firm which had constructed the barrage.

On this Mr Rehman Chisti said that the British government was working on the request of the Sindh government.

The visiting British Trade envoy said that the British government is going to enhance its bilateral trade with different countries. “Our major import would be vegetable species and chilies,” he said.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has taken some important measure to growth of agriculture. He advised the visiting envoy to meet with industrialists in the city for exploring other trade opportunities.

The chief minister also asked them to support the provincial government in making feasibility of the Keti Bander project.

“The provincial government has formed a consortium which is preparing feasibility but it needed further technical support,” he said and added the Keti Bandar project would have a coal jetty, power park and industrial area.

The chief minister nominated chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem as focal person of the provincial government to further coordinate with UK industrialists and traders.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM has directed the industries department to start reconstruction of infrastructure of four different industrial areas in the city within 20 days for which government has released around Rs1 billion.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the office bearers of four different industrial areas of the city here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Industries Manzoor Wassan, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Industries Raheem Soomro and industrialist: Mr Sadiq, CEO North Karachi Industrial Dev. Management Company, Mr. Rehan Zeeshan, CEO FITE Dev. & Management Company, FB Area, Mr. Zubair Chhaya, CEO KITE Development & Management Company Landhi Industries Area. Mr. Islamuddin Zaffar, CEO LITE Dev. & Management Company, Korangi, Mr. Zaid Bashir, (Patron-in-Chief) Landhi Association of Rs829.642 million has been released in September.

The chief minister constituted a committee under commissioner Karachi to monitor the quality and pace of work and keep their accounts audited time to time and give report to the government.

The others members of the committee include representatives from P&D, finance, Industry and concerned deputy commissioners.—Agencies

