Sindh seeks time till Aug 30 from SC to clean drains

The Sindh government has requested the Supreme Court to give it until August 30 to clean Karachi’s stormwater drains,it has been learnt on Thursday. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing a case related to illegal encroachments on drains at the apex court’s Karachi registry. The Advocate General (AG) submitted a report on behalf of the local government secretary, informing that work on cleaning of drains is underway. 50 per cent of the city’s GujjarNullah and 20 per cent of CBM Nullah have been cleaned, he said. He said that Sindh governmentt has undertaken the task with cooperation of the World Bank. He added Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has assured that all drains will be cleaned until August 30. Justice IjazulAhsan, a member of the bench, questioned what issue does the government have with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) cleaning drains? CJP Gulzar remarked that the actual issue is that the Sindh government will risk losing World Bank funds if it is not allowed to clean drains on its own and asked what funds had it used properly in the past. He reprimanded the AG on presenting pictures of cleaned nullahs in court, questioning what was he trying to prove by doing so? “Karachi’s population is more than 30 million. By cleaning two-three nullahs, you say Karachi’s problem stands resolved.” If the Sindh government wants to do something for the people of Karachi, it shouldn’t have any issue with the NDMA cleaning drains in the city, the Supreme Court CJ said. Dvocate Genera Talibuddin showed the court pictures of the drains and said 90% of them are clean. Having the NDMA clean the drains means the Sindh government is completely out, he said. “Then why are you worried now?” asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. “Yesterday no one said lots of work is going on in Karachi and that Karachi’s drains are clean,” he noted.